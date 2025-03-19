Short Interest in PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Increases By 23.1%

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
PSI Software Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PSSWF remained flat at $25.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. PSI Software has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $25.78.
About PSI Software
