Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 20.78%.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

Shares of CAAP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 56,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Corporación América Airports in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

