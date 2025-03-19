First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.70 and last traded at $133.80. Approximately 531,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,678,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

First Solar Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $262,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,965,287.50. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $484,793.40. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,697,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,956,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,236,383,000 after buying an additional 108,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $469,154,000 after buying an additional 63,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 262,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $323,410,000 after acquiring an additional 223,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

