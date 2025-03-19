Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Stock Price

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 293.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Shares of Korro Bio stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. Korro Bio has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $98.00.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Korro Bio by 172.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Korro Bio by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Korro Bio by 251.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

