BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital set a $2.50 price objective on BRC in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $4.00 price target on BRC in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

BRCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 55,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,263. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $450.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. BRC has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC in the third quarter worth $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRC by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BRC in the third quarter worth $312,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its stake in BRC by 24.2% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 627,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in BRC in the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

