Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.34 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34, Zacks reports. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 79.10% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.83 million.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $820.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

