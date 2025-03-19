Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34, Zacks reports. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 79.10% and a negative net margin of 30.04%.

Bally’s Stock Down 5.3 %

BALY stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Get Bally's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.