GM Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ ISRG opened at $483.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $565.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.90. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00.
In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,397.94. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
