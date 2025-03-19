Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.58.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

