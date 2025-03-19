OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 11,759 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $200.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $133.99 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $215.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

