Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 3,180,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,342,391 shares.The stock last traded at $18.93 and had previously closed at $18.09.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura Securities lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

