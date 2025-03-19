MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance
MGF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. 721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,670. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0193 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
Featured Stories
