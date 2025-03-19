MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MGF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. 721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,670. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0193 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGF. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

