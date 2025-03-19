Short Interest in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Declines By 22.4%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 4,730,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 578,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $691,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,006,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,355,336.53. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $1,067,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853,729 shares in the company, valued at $30,375,677.82. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,211 over the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 165,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 709,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vita Coco stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. 29,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,914. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on COCO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

