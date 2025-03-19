Quanta Services’ (PWR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $343.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PWR. Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.20. 42,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,937,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $203,068,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after buying an additional 506,722 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 550,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,016,000 after buying an additional 373,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.