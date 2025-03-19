11,397 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

