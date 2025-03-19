Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $615.86 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $492.71 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.32.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

