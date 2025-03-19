Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.35 and last traded at $57.28. Approximately 859,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,226,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 328.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after acquiring an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.