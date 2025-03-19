Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE: WPM):

3/17/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$115.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from C$95.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of WPM stock traded down C$0.47 on Wednesday, reaching C$107.52. 42,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,768. The company has a market cap of C$34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$58.72 and a 1 year high of C$110.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

