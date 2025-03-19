American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 963,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,908 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American International Group were worth $70,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $84.99.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

