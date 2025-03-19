GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

GD Culture Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GDC opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. GD Culture Group has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

