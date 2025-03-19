GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
GD Culture Group Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:GDC opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. GD Culture Group has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $12.18.
About GD Culture Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GD Culture Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Cash Cow Stocks Leading Their Sectors in Free Cash Flow Margins
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.