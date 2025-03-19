Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,431,000 after acquiring an additional 655,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,069,785 shares of company stock valued at $254,537,238 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 441.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.