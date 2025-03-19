VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 45,891 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,300,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.7% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $276.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

