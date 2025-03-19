Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 141.69% from the stock’s current price.

RZLV has been the subject of several other reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of RZLV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 614,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,874. Rezolve AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter worth $1,650,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

