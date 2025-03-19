Lindenwold Advisors INC Invests $296,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,704.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,403,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after buying an additional 2,313,901 shares during the period.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.83.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
