Eric Palomaki Purchases 1,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Palomaki purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $14,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,008.44. The trade was a 0.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Palomaki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Eric Palomaki bought 1,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $13,990.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.41. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 149,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 282,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 104,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 131.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

