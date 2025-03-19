Next Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,120,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,544,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IWB stock opened at $307.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.88 and its 200-day moving average is $322.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

