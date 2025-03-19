Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) vs. California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Critical Analysis

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 9.39% 2.49% 1.68% California Resources 17.43% 12.16% 6.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Birchcliff Energy and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 0 6 4.00 California Resources 0 2 10 1 2.92

Risk and Volatility

California Resources has a consensus price target of $67.08, indicating a potential upside of 51.19%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Birchcliff Energy.

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. California Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. California Resources pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. California Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and California Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $428.33 million 2.63 $40.95 million $0.14 29.62 California Resources $2.93 billion 1.37 $564.00 million $4.11 10.80

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

California Resources beats Birchcliff Energy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the wholesale power market and utility sector; and developing various carbon capture and storage projects in California. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.