HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 9.4% Following Weak Earnings

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.36. 2,006,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,526,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 18.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $768.76 million, a PE ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

