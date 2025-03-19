TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ERNZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,979. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

About TrueShares Active Yield ETF

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to outperform the broader market by investing in a portfolio of 50-150 income-generating securities derived from quantitative and qualitative analysis. ERNZ was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Truemark Group.

