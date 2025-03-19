Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in February

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 79,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 203.7 days.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GNMSF traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $204.08. 223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.88. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $186.61 and a 52-week high of $310.56.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $5.24. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 36.30%.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

