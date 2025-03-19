Short Interest in BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) Decreases By 23.4%

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DVAL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,779. The company has a market cap of $111.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

About BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF

The BrandywineGLOBAL Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US large-cap value companies. Stocks are selected using a proprietary multi-factor approach. DVAL was launched on Dec 27, 2006 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

