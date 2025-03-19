Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,138,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 1,422,813 shares.The stock last traded at $111.99 and had previously closed at $109.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Get Novartis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Novartis Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48. The firm has a market cap of $229.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,339,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Novartis by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after buying an additional 399,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novartis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after buying an additional 368,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,908,000 after buying an additional 296,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.