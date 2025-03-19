North Forty Two & Co. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

North Forty Two & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 108,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of North Forty Two & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
JPST stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
