Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 12,335 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 106.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $318.64 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.04 and its 200 day moving average is $316.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

