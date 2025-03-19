Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Trimmed by Saiph Capital LLC

Saiph Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,119,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

