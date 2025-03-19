Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 24,343 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,343 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

TFC stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.