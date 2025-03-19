Investment House LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 231,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.80.

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $336.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.86 and its 200 day moving average is $372.46. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.05 and a 1-year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

