Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $72,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 384,141 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,968,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,285,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

