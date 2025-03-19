10,462 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,462 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 665.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 36.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in First Solar by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 49,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,648.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
First Solar Price Performance
FSLR stock opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.73. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.96 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Solar Profile
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
