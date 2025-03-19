SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.51. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$15.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.71.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
