SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.51. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$15.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.71.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

