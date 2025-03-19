Boston Partners Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,383 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $92,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 41.7% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 201.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 32.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.3 %

ELV opened at $436.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.