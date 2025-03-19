Investment House LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,605 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.6% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 332.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $262.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. American Express has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $326.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.52.

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

