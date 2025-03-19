General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41,799 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,620,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,395,000 after acquiring an additional 106,878 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,750 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,528 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,798,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 358,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in General Motors by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Trading Down 0.8 %

General Motors stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.