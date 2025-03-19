Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.40 and last traded at $93.12. Approximately 1,402,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,996,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.07.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

