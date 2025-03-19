6,034 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.2% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $615.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.