6,034 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.2% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE PH opened at $615.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
