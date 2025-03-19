ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 12,875 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $19,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VTIP opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
