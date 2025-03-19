ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 65,558 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,558 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,886 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,766 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

