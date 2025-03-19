Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 7,558 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $27,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,980,000 after acquiring an additional 935,962 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $53,538,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after buying an additional 572,530 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after buying an additional 482,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $42,916,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.16 and a 1 year high of $108.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.