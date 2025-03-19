Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes $5.92 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,696 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,336,000 after buying an additional 230,672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,886,000 after buying an additional 501,833 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

CDNS stock opened at $253.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $230.09 and a one year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,021 shares of company stock worth $31,229,155. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

