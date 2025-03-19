Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,903 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,858,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,129,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,240,533.68. This trade represents a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $318.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.91. The stock has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.04.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

